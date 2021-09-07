BOE's Saunders: We no longer need as much stimulus as previously

Remarks by BOE policymaker, Michael Saunders

Worry that continuing asset purchases when CPI is 4% might cause medium-term inflation expectations to drift higher

This could cause a more severe monetary policy response later

Says that should ease off the accelerator rather than apply brakes

If bank rate does rise in next year or so, it would be relatively limited

UK will not face a persistent inflation problem





The key thing that policymakers want is flexibility and when it comes to dealing with high inflation which could persist for many more months, that means having the ammunition i.e. rate hikes to respond to the situation.







As such, they have to take some first steps in removing the pandemic support first.