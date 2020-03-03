BOE's Tenreyro: I will not make a decision before seeing the data

Comments by BOE policymaker, Silvana Tenreyro





Incoming data will influence my decision

Global growth had appeared to be stabilising in January

But situation is changing now, we will be reassessing our position

Well, the good news for her is that there is going to be a slew of UK data before the 26 March meeting takes place, notably the latest PMI readings on 24 March and then CPI data on 25 March, followed by retail sales data on meeting day itself.





She also notes that the key factor for her in January was whether there had been enough improvement in economic confidence to make a rate cut unnecessary, and I guess we all know what her take on that is given the votes in said meeting.



