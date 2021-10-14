BOE's Tenreyro: Inflation should be temporary

BOE policymaker, Silvana Tenreyro, remarks





In any case, the BOE has already started to pivot on this as per their latest policy meeting here so this isn't anything too new in my view. But it does reaffirm that policymakers aren't as certain about the whole inflation debate as they were in the summer.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

*coughs* It wouldn't be the first time.

The climb down from team transitory continues. The key words in the headline remark are "". I reckon that says a lot about their confidence towards the issue.