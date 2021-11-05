BOEs Tenreyro: Labor market uncertainty is the main short-term uncertainty
BOE Tenreyro speaking
- Labor market uncertainty is a main term uncertainty she is focused on
- The monetary policy should not try to offset short lived shocks
- Central banks are in a trade-off territory
- labor market data is particularly hard to read in many economies
- I expect supply chain bottlenecks to fade next year
- Significant on certainty about how fast furloughed workers will find jobs
- Inflation in UK's above the target and expected to rise, but GDP is still below precrisis level and trend
- BOE needs to take a cautious approach grounded in data