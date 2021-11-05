BOEs Tenreyro: Labor market uncertainty is the main short-term uncertainty

BOE Tenreyro speaking

BOE Tenreyro
  • Labor market uncertainty is a main term uncertainty she is focused on
  • The monetary policy should not try to offset short lived shocks
  • Central banks are in a trade-off territory
  • labor market data is particularly hard to read in many economies
  • I expect supply chain bottlenecks to fade next year
  • Significant on certainty about how fast furloughed workers will find jobs
  • Inflation in UK's above the target and expected to rise, but GDP is still below precrisis level and trend
  • BOE needs to take a cautious approach grounded in data

