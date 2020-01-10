BOE's Tenreyro: My inclination is towards a rate cut if downside risks emerge

Comments by BOE policymaker, Silvana Tenreyro





Risks are tilted to the downside

Expects inflation to stay below target still

Expects pay growth to be sustained in the early part of 2020

UK labour market is very tight, but not tightening further

Very hard to think that this is the peak of the labour market

Her headline comment just dragged the pound a little lower on the day with cable slipping from 1.3075 to a low of 1.3050. That said, the pound has been a little mixed during the session so far and is quickly back to trading near unchanged levels now at 1.3065.





I think it is quite clear that there are several BOE policymakers who are now leaning more towards a rate cut but it would require some form of trigger to really convince them.





Inflation is certainly a consideration for that trigger, so I reckon keep an eye on that as well as labour market data moving forward as those will play more of a crucial role in dictating pound sentiment over the coming weeks/months.



