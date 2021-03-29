BOE's Vlieghe: Don't like bank rate to short-term growth

Doesn't expect many changes to BOE policy in near future

"My main message is don't think of the bank rate being linked to short-term growth in the economy, as that's not enough."

BOE won't change stance on "a couple of quarters of growth rates that may be unprecedented"

"We need everything to grow very fast because we need to close that gap, relative to the trajectory that we were on before."

"One-off price increases is not what we mean by inflation"

"Seeing some strength this year, which I do expect, is not going to be nearly enough to then conclude this is an economy that doesn't need monetary help anymore.



we need the unemployment rate to fall "quite far"

He spoke with thebusinessdesk.com

This is the same message that we're getting from all the major central banks.

