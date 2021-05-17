BOE's Vlieghe: Bottlenecks and base effects will push inflation temporarily higher

Growth this year should not be viewed as a boom but a return to normal

QE cannot deliver a great amount of extra stimulus at a time of normal conditions and low rates but can be very powerful in times of disruption

BOE will add negative rates to the toolkit starting in August

The BOE has been working on negative rates for some time and it's long been known they would be part of the toolkit.





Cable continues to slowly etch out new highs and is up 33 pips on the day to 1.4130.

