BOE's Vlieghe: Interest rates likely to stay lower for years

Comments by BOE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe





Structural forces unrelated to monetary policy are likely to keep rates low

BOE unlikely to be able to cut rates as it did in the previous downturn

BOE analysis rules out taking rates into negative territory

Does not believe that a recession is overdue

He's touching quite a bit on monetary policy here as he also says that the central bank has "less firepower" this time around than in previous economic downturns. Well, he's not exactly wrong to be fair.





If not for Brexit uncertainty, the BOE probably would've hiked rates another one to two times at least and build up enough of a buffer to counteract the next possible recession.



