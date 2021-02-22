BOE's Vlieghe says we may not see rates similar to before financial crisis in my lifetime
Central bankers really betting on low rates
I mean, have they seen how much governments are spending?
it reminds me of back in 2017 when Yellen said there wouldn't be a new financial crisis "in our lifetimes". Three years later, the Fed was buying $300B in bonds a day to save the Treasury market.
More:
- Transmission of negative rates via banks might be weaker in UK than eurozone, transmission via FX and bond market channels could be stronger
- Surge in share prices is very much a US-specific phenomenon