BOE's Vlieghe says we may not see rates similar to before financial crisis in my lifetime

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Central bankers really betting on low rates

I mean, have they seen how much governments are spending?

it reminds me of back in 2017 when Yellen said there wouldn't be a new financial crisis "in our lifetimes". Three years later, the Fed was buying $300B in bonds a day to save the Treasury market.

More:
  • Transmission of negative rates via banks might be weaker in UK than eurozone, transmission via FX and bond market channels could be stronger
  • Surge in share prices is very much a US-specific phenomenon

