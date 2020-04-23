BOE's Vlieghe: We are experiencing the biggest economic contraction in a century
Comments by BOE policymaker, Gertjan Vlieghe
- Economic contraction is faster, deeper than anything in the past century
- Central banks using balance sheets does not detract from independence
- Not a simple supply shock, consequently far more scope for active policy response
- Once pandemic is over, UK economy should return approx. to pre-virus trajectory
He's not diving into anything too specific on policy outlook and what other course of action the BOE may pursue. His full speech can be found here.