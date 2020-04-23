BOE's Vlieghe: We are experiencing the biggest economic contraction in a century

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by BOE policymaker, Gertjan Vlieghe

  • Economic contraction is faster, deeper than anything in the past century
  • Central banks using balance sheets does not detract from independence
  • Not a simple supply shock, consequently far more scope for active policy response
  • Once pandemic is over, UK economy should return approx. to pre-virus trajectory
He's not diving into anything too specific on policy outlook and what other course of action the BOE may pursue. His full speech can be found here.

