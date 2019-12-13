BOE/TNS November inflation expectations 3.1% vs 3.3% prior

BOE releases its latest consumer inflation expectations survey results

Prior 3.3%

Inflation expectations for five-years ahead 3.6% (3.1% previously)

The headline reading nudges a little lower as the BOE notes that the public's expectations for inflation in the coming year has eased last month. Despite the drop, that's still a decent reading and just behind the 3.3% in August - which was the highest since November 2013.





All that said, the survey matters little now as inflation expectations will have to be based off renewed Brexit expectations after the UK election yesterday.



