BOJ Adachi says he does not think the current weak yen is a negative for Japan's economy

Bank of Japan board member Adachi
- will patiently maintain easy monetary policy
- BOJ will
scrutinise covid developments, impact on corporate finance in
deciding fate of pandemic-relief loan schemes
- Japan's
corporate funding condition is stable as a whole, though some remain
severe in some sectors
- BOJ ready to
ease policy further if needed to support companies' efforts to
continue business operations
- if Japan
needs to resume state of emergency curbs, BOJ must help support
corporate funding
- must be
vigilant to risk accumulating debt at firms could turn into bad
loans, hurt Japan's financial system
- economic
outlook remains uncertain but some bright signs appearing, such as
pickup in service consumption
- Japan firms
ramping up capex as covid created new demand for digitalisation
- supply
constraints are weighing on exports, output and uncertainty over
outlook heightening
- see stronger
chance of Japan's inflation accelerating ahead
- Japan's
medium-, long-term inflation expectations picking up, likely to
heighten ahead
- impact of
weak yen on Japan's economy is swayed by various factors, changes
depending on economic and price developments at the time
- personally
don't think current weak yen is bad for Japan's economy
- weak yen
bringing benefits to Japan's economy by boosting overseas profits of
Japan firms
- many central
banks, including BOJ, do not target fx levels in guiding monetary
policy
Bolding above is mine. Apart from the usual guff on monetary policy Adachi added in some forex comments. I am not sure why, the BOJ will not be upset by the weak yen, nor will Japan's other authorities.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.