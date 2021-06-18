BOJ announce no change to main monetary policy planks, as expected. Pandemic relief program extended.
Bank of Japan June 2021 policy meeting
Keeps monetary policy steady
- maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%
- maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
- decides to extend pandemic-relief programme beyond current September deadline
- to extend September deadline for pandemic-relief programme by 6 months, out to March 2022
- BOJ's decision on extending pandemic-relief programme made by 8-1 vote
More:
- Japan's economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend
- Japan's economy likely to recover although activity remains low compared with pre-pandemic levels
- says exports, output increasing steadily
- revises down assessment on consumption
- says consumption stagnating
The BOJ has also announced a new climate-change scheme:
- expected to be rolled out by the end of the year
- funding to support banks loans to, and investment in, projects to address climate change
- more details will come at the July meeting
Still to come, Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda news conference at 0630 GMT.