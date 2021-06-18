BOJ announce no change to main monetary policy planks, as expected. Pandemic relief program extended.

Bank of Japan June 2021 policy meeting

Keeps monetary policy steady maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%

maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1% Extension of the pandemic-relief programme: Extension of the pandemic-relief programme:

decides to extend pandemic-relief programme beyond current September deadline

to extend September deadline for pandemic-relief programme by 6 months, out to March 2022

BOJ's decision on extending pandemic-relief programme made by 8-1 vote

More: Japan's economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend

Japan's economy likely to recover although activity remains low compared with pre-pandemic levels

says exports, output increasing steadily

revises down assessment on consumption

says consumption stagnating The BOJ has also announced a new climate-change scheme: expected to be rolled out by the end of the year

funding to support banks loans to, and investment in, projects to address climate change

more details will come at the July meeting

---

Still to come, Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda news conference at 0630 GMT.







