BOJ announce no change to main monetary policy planks, as expected. Pandemic relief program extended.

Bank of Japan June 2021 policy meeting 

Keeps monetary policy steady

  • maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%
  • maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%

 Extension of the pandemic-relief programme:

  • decides to extend pandemic-relief programme beyond current September deadline
  • to extend September deadline for pandemic-relief programme by 6 months, out to March 2022
  • BOJ's decision on extending pandemic-relief programme made by 8-1 vote

More:

  • Japan's economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend
  • Japan's economy likely to recover although activity remains low compared with pre-pandemic levels
  • says exports, output increasing steadily
  •  revises down assessment on consumption
  •  says consumption stagnating

The BOJ has also announced a new climate-change scheme:

  • expected to be rolled out by the end of the year
  • funding to support banks loans to, and investment in, projects to address climate change 
  • more details will come at the July meeting

---
Still to come, Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda news conference at 0630 GMT.
