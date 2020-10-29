BOJ announce no change to monetary policy

The Bank of Japan October 2020 meeting has concluded

The Bank has downgraded their view on fiscal year 2020 economic growth, also for the CPI





Main points:

maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%

maintains 10-year jgb yield target around 0%

decision on yield curve control made by 8-1 vote

board member Kataoka opposes decision on yield curve control

Quarterly report: Japan's economy likely to improve as a trend

consumer prices to fall for time being

consumer prices to turn positive as economy improves, gradually accelerate pace of increase

there is extremely high uncertainty over economic, price outlook

risks to Japan's economic, price outlook skewed to downside

medium-, long-term inflation expectations to hover on a weak note, but resume uptrend as prices gradually rise

Japan's financial intermediation may stagnate if financial institutions' profits come under prolonged pressure from covid-19

BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed with eye on impact of covid-19 on economy Forecasts: Real gdp median forecast for fiscal 2020/21 at -5.5% vs -4.7% in July real gdp median forecast for fiscal 2021/22 at +3.6% vs +3.3% in July

real gdp median forecast for fiscal 2022/23 at +1.6% vs +1.5% in July Core cpi median forecast for fiscal 2020/21 at -0.6% vs -0.5% in July core cpi median forecast for fiscal 2021/22 at +0.4% vs +0.3% in July

core cpi median forecast for fiscal 2022/23 at +0.7% vs +0.7% in July Headlines via Reuters Full text: Statement on Monetary Policy

Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (October 2020, The Bank's View)

If you would prefer a 'picture speaks 1000 words' summary of the BOJ outlook:













---

Stay tuned for Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda at his press conference due at 0630GMT



