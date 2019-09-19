BOJ announce September policy decision - unchanged
Bank of Japan monetary policy statement for September 2019
- policy balance rate unchanged at -0.1%
- 10 year JGB yield target unchanged at about 0%
- interest rates, asset purchase amounts unchanged
- forward guidance for policy rates unchanged - says will keep current extremely low rates for an extended period, at least through Spring 2020
- maintains pledge to ease policy without hesitation if there is risk economy could lose momentum to hit price goal
- Japan's economy expanding moderately as a trend, keeps view unchanged
- decision on yield curve control made by 7-2 vote, board members Harada, Kataoka dissent
- Kataoka says desirable to strengthen monetary easing by lowering short term interest rates
- Kataoka says possibility of year-year rate of change in CPI increasing towards 2 pct going forward was low at this point
---
ps Stay tuned for Governor Kuroda press conference at 0630GMT. Nomura think there could be added info at this.