BOJ as expected, no change to monetary policy

Bank of Japan July 2020 policy decision

Maintains the same policy for:

short-term interest rate target at -0.1%

10-year JGB yield target at around 0%

More:

will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed, with eye on impact of pandemic on economy

keeps forward guidance on rates unchanged, says it expects short-, long-term policy rates to remain at current or lower levels

says Japan's economy likely to improve gradually from latter half of this year

says pace of any Japan economic recovery will be moderate

says Japan's economy will further improve once impact of pandemic subsides globally

says inflation likely to gradually accelerate as impact of oil price falls fades

says outlook for Japan's economy, prices extremely uncertain as they could change depending on pandemic fallout From the BOJ Quarterly report risks to Japan's economic, price outlook skewed to downside

inflation expectations hovering on weak note

corporate, household activity remains restrained due to caution over pandemic

global economy likely to recover from big slump but pace of recovery will be moderate

Japan exports likely to increase gradually as overseas economy recovers Yen doing pretty much nothing, which is also expected.

From the BOJ Quarterly report





Full text of the:

Still to come, Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda news conference at 0630GMT