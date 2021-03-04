BOJ back in the market for ETF shopping again today

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

BOJ purchases ¥50.1 billion worth of ETFs today

This comes after another 2% drop in the Nikkei today as the index falls to its lowest levels in nearly a month. As a reminder, the BOJ holds a commitment to purchase roughly ¥6 trillion worth of ETFs at an annual average pace unless communicated otherwise.
