BOJ board member Suzuki optimistic on consumption and economy, nods to Omicron risks

Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Suzuki speaking. 

Headlines via Reuters:

  •  Japan's financial system stable as a whole
  • must be vigilant to risk credit costs may rise on delay in economic recovery
  • BOJ will continue to seek scope for further improvements in monetary policy with eye on effects, costs of stimulus
  • my view is that we must be vigilant to accumulating side-effects of monetary easing
  • BOJ will strive to conduct monetary policy according to its two mandates, which is achieving price and financial system stability
  • Japan's economy sustaining recovery trend
  • consumption showing signs of picking up
  • spread of new covid variant could hurt consumption, economy
  • must be mindful risk impact of supply constraints could widen, be prolonged
  • Japan's economy may undershoot expectations further if impact of supply constraint is bigger, longer than expected
  •  Japan's corporate funding loose as a whole but uncertainty remains on economic outlook due to spread of new covid variant
  • BOJ must continue to scrutinise impact of pandemic for time being
  • BOJ will continue to support corporate funding under pandemic-relief programmes
  • BOJ ready to take additional easing steps as needed with eye on pandemic's impact on economy

Once again, nothing at all here to indicate any prospect of a near-term change in BOJ policy. 

