BOJ board member Suzuki optimistic on consumption and economy, nods to Omicron risks
Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Suzuki speaking.
Headlines via Reuters:
- Japan's financial system stable as a whole
- must be vigilant to risk credit costs may rise on delay in economic recovery
- BOJ will continue to seek scope for further improvements in monetary policy with eye on effects, costs of stimulus
- my view is that we must be vigilant to accumulating side-effects of monetary easing
- BOJ will strive to conduct monetary policy according to its two mandates, which is achieving price and financial system stability
- Japan's economy sustaining recovery trend
- consumption showing signs of picking up
- spread of new covid variant could hurt consumption, economy
- must be mindful risk impact of supply constraints could widen, be prolonged
- Japan's economy may undershoot expectations further if impact of supply constraint is bigger, longer than expected
- Japan's corporate funding loose as a whole but uncertainty remains on economic outlook due to spread of new covid variant
- BOJ must continue to scrutinise impact of pandemic for time being
- BOJ will continue to support corporate funding under pandemic-relief programmes
- BOJ ready to take additional easing steps as needed with eye on pandemic's impact on economy