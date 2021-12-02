BOJ board member Suzuki optimistic on consumption and economy, nods to Omicron risks

Headlines via Reuters:

Japan's financial system stable as a whole

must be vigilant to risk credit costs may rise on delay in economic recovery

BOJ will continue to seek scope for further improvements in monetary policy with eye on effects, costs of stimulus

my view is that we must be vigilant to accumulating side-effects of monetary easing

BOJ will strive to conduct monetary policy according to its two mandates, which is achieving price and financial system stability

Japan's economy sustaining recovery trend

consumption showing signs of picking up

spread of new covid variant could hurt consumption, economy

must be mindful risk impact of supply constraints could widen, be prolonged

Japan's economy may undershoot expectations further if impact of supply constraint is bigger, longer than expected

Japan's corporate funding loose as a whole but uncertainty remains on economic outlook due to spread of new covid variant

BOJ must continue to scrutinise impact of pandemic for time being

BOJ will continue to support corporate funding under pandemic-relief programmes

BOJ ready to take additional easing steps as needed with eye on pandemic's impact on economy

Once again, nothing at all here to indicate any prospect of a near-term change in BOJ policy.