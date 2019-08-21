BOJ confirms that deputy governor Wakatabe will be attending Jackson Hole symposium

The BOJ will at least have a representative at the event









For some context, the list of attendees to Jackson Hole has always been a bit hush-hush and the agenda is usually confirmed on the day before the event begins.







ForexLive

However, generally you can expect comments by central bankers to come about from any time tomorrow and all the way through the weekend.

The Japanese central bank confirms that deputy governor Masazumi Wakatabe will be among the list of names in attendance so be wary of potential remarks to follow. That said, I don't think the BOJ has much of anything new to offer markets at this point in time.