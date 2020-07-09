BOJ cuts assessment for all 9 Japanese regions in latest quarterly report

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

BOJ sees all of Japan's regional economies as worsening or in a severe state

This isn't much of a surprise as the downgrades to the assessments are all attributed to the economic fallout from the virus outbreak impact:

BOJ

