BOJ dep gov Amamiya says will not hesitate to add easing if necessary

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Amamiya not straying from standard BOJ rhetoric.

Headlines via Reuters:

  •  current powerful easing exerting intended effect on economy
  • corporate finance will remain under stress as economic improvement to be moderate
  •  will extend duration of covid-response measures beyond march deadline as needed, with eye on pandemic impact on economy
  •  must be vigilant to chance financial system will be affected if corporate, household woes shift to solvency problems from liquidity constraints

  •  private consumption gradually picking up, likely to continue recovery

  • exports likely to increase for broader range of goods
  • risks are on downside
  • uncertainty is extremely high




Full  text is here:


  
