BOJ dep gov Amamiya says will not hesitate to add easing if necessary
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Amamiya not straying from standard BOJ rhetoric.
Headlines via Reuters:
- current powerful easing exerting intended effect on economy
- corporate finance will remain under stress as economic improvement to be moderate
- will extend duration of covid-response measures beyond march deadline as needed, with eye on pandemic impact on economy
- must be vigilant to chance financial system will be affected if corporate, household woes shift to solvency problems from liquidity constraints
private consumption gradually picking up, likely to continue recovery
- exports likely to increase for broader range of goods
- risks are on downside
- uncertainty is extremely high
Full text is here: