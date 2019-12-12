BOJ Dep Gov Amamiya speech: "(Japan's Economy and Monetary Policy" - full text

Says the most important issue for the BOJ is downside risks to Japan's economy and prices

most important issue for boj that warrants attention is downside risks to Japan's economy, prices



if risks materialise and pickup of global growth is delayed further, that will undoubtedly have impact on Japan's economy



BOJ deems it appropriate to guide monetary policy with a bias toward further easing



BOJ will ease without hesitation if risks heighten that Japan's economy will lose momentum to hit the BOJ's price goal



BOJ must weigh benefits, costs of any policy step it takes



BOJ is aware prolonged low interest rates could destabilise financial system

Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.

The Bank of Japan meet next week (Dec. 18 and 19)







