BOJ Dep Gov Amamiya speech: "(Japan's Economy and Monetary Policy" - full text
Says the most important issue for the BOJ is downside risks to Japan's economy and prices
- BOJ bias toward further easing
- if risks materialise and pickup of global growth is delayed further, that will undoubtedly have impact on Japan's economy
- BOJ will ease without hesitation if risks heighten that Japan's economy will lose momentum to hit the BOJ's price goal
- BOJ must weigh benefits, costs of any policy step it takes
- BOJ is aware prolonged low interest rates could destabilise financial system
The Bank of Japan meet next week (Dec. 18 and 19)