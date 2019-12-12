BOJ Dep Gov Amamiya speech: "(Japan's Economy and Monetary Policy" - full text

Says the most important issue for the BOJ is downside risks to Japan's economy and prices

  • BOJ bias toward further easing

  •  most important issue for boj that warrants attention is downside risks to Japan's economy, prices
  • if risks materialise and pickup of global growth is delayed further, that will undoubtedly have impact on Japan's economy
  • BOJ deems it appropriate to guide monetary policy with a bias toward further easing
  • BOJ will ease without hesitation if risks heighten that Japan's economy will lose momentum to hit the BOJ's price goal
  • BOJ must weigh benefits, costs of any policy step it takes
  • BOJ is aware prolonged low interest rates could destabilise financial system
Link to full text here

The Bank of Japan meet next week (Dec. 18 and 19) 


