BOJ dep gov says focus must shift to solvency problems that may arise due to coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan deputy governor Wakatabe & BOJ think tank head Sekine writing in today's Nikkei:

  • policymakers must increasingly shift focus from liquidity to solvency problems that may arise due to covid-19,
  • central banks must take steps to pre-empt deflation, focus on downside risks to prices for time being
  •  central banks' strong commitment to hit their price goals will help address both upside, downside risks to inflation 
Headlines via Reuters 

As a pro tip its generally not a good idea to raise solvency issues at this time of the 24 hour cycle when liquidity it is at its worst. So far so good though - FX not doing much. 

