BOJ dep gov says focus must shift to solvency problems that may arise due to coronavirus

Bank of Japan deputy governor Wakatabe & BOJ think tank head Sekine writing in today's Nikkei:

policymakers must increasingly shift focus from liquidity to solvency problems that may arise due to covid-19,

central banks must take steps to pre-empt deflation, focus on downside risks to prices for time being

central banks' strong commitment to hit their price goals will help address both upside, downside risks to inflation

Headlines via Reuters









As a pro tip its generally not a good idea to raise solvency issues at this time of the 24 hour cycle when liquidity it is at its worst. So far so good though - FX not doing much.



