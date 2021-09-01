BOJ Dep Gov says the Bank does not want to destabilise the yen

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Wakatabe: household sector under severe pressure due to pandemic

Japan's economy sustaining recovery trend

Japan's economic recovery will become clearer as pandemic impact eases

job, income conditions remain weak

households not yet experiencing positive cycle in which rising income boosts spending

households' pent-up demand likely to reach significant size, likely to help consumption recover

inflation expectations moving sideways with some signs of pick-up

further improvement in inflation expectations needed to achieve boj's price target

Japan's consumer inflation remains slightly positive when stripping away impact of one-off factors like cuts in cellphone fees

BOJ's efforts on climate change does not mean it is paying less attention to more imminent challenge of ending deflation, stabilising prices

Japan has escaped deflation because BOJ has not wavered in its stance of maintaining aggressive monetary easing

BOJ must avoid distancing itself from 2% price target, easy policy as doing so could destabilise fx market

even if the Fed enters tightening cycle, that does not necessarily mean boj must adjust monetary policy too

Japan won't achieve sustainable inflation with cost-push factors alone

crucial to avoid premature shift to monetary tightening with inflation very distant from boj's target









Headlines via Reuters from his speech. Bolding mine.