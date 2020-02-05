BOJ' dep gov Wakatabe - BOJ won't hesitate to take further easing steps if needed

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor

BOJ expects inflation to gradually accelerate

downside risks exist over BOJ's economic, price forecasts

given current economic situation, need to be mindful of chance downside economic risks materialise and affect prices

BOJ will carefully examine economic, price moves to check whether mechanism for hitting price goal is working

BOJ won't hesitate to take additional easing steps if momentum for hitting price goal is lost

inflation has yet to reach BOJ's goal, risk of Japan returning to deflation cannot be ruled out

BOJ expects global economic growth to gradually pick up

if slowdown in manufacturers' activity persists, that could gradually affect non

Japan's economy likely to have slowed sharply but slowdown likely temporary

expect Japan's capital expenditure to continue increasing

Japan's domestic demand firm as a trend, likely to keep increasing





Headlines via Reuters

Pretty much on script. Nothing surprising here.







