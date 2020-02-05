BOJ' dep gov Wakatabe - BOJ won't hesitate to take further easing steps if needed
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor
- BOJ expects inflation to gradually accelerate
- downside risks exist over BOJ's economic, price forecasts
- given current economic situation, need to be mindful of chance downside economic risks materialise and affect prices
- BOJ will carefully examine economic, price moves to check whether mechanism for hitting price goal is working
- BOJ won't hesitate to take additional easing steps if momentum for hitting price goal is lost
- inflation has yet to reach BOJ's goal, risk of Japan returning to deflation cannot be ruled out
- BOJ expects global economic growth to gradually pick up
- if slowdown in manufacturers' activity persists, that could gradually affect non
- Japan's economy likely to have slowed sharply but slowdown likely temporary
- expect Japan's capital expenditure to continue increasing
- Japan's domestic demand firm as a trend, likely to keep increasing
Headlines via Reuters
Pretty much on script. Nothing surprising here.