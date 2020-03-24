BOJ dollar funding operations show that the greenback is still in demand

But at least the operations are helping to ease the funding squeeze





On the one hand, this shows that it will take some time for dollar funding pressures to ease - if it even does - but at least the swap lines and funding operations like these are helping to alleviate the squeeze in the market, thus keeping the dollar at bay.





Banks borrowed a record $89.3 billion from the BOJ's dollar funding operations today, surpassing the previous record of $50.2 billion seen in 2008 during the financial crisis.