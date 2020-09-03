BOJ dove Kataoka spoke earlier - recap

They are all doves at the Bank of Japan, but Kataoka stands out, he persistently dissents from Board agreement in favour of even more easing.

"By taking action to show our determination we won't tolerate deflation, we can improve the credibility of our price target," he said in a speech to business leaders in Okinawa, southern Japan.

After so long being way, way under target it'll be a long road back for what he calls BOJ credibility.








