The Bank of Japan have outlined how their ETF purchase program is to be split

75% of ETF purchases are to be used for ETFs tracking the Topix Index

other 25% to be used for ETFS tracking Topix, Nikkei 225 & JPX-Nikkei 400

With the BOJ buying heavily leaning in favour of the Topix over the Nikkei 225 expect Topix to outperform Nikkei.





BOJ annual purchase amount for ETFs is set at a maximum of 12tln yen