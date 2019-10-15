BOJ Gov. Kuroda says will maintain easing as long as needed

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking to a branch manager meeting.

Japan's economy has been expanding moderately as a trend, though exports, output and business sentiment have been affected by overseas slowdown

Japan's economy likely to continue expanding moderately as a trend, though affected by overseas slowdown for time being

consumer inflation is moving around 0.5%

consumer inflation to accelerate gradually towards 2% on positive output gap and rises in inflation expectations

Japan's financial system is maintaining stability

BOJ will maintain QQE with yield curve control for as long as needed to achieve 2% inflation in stable manner

BOJ will continue expanding monetary base until consumer inflation stably exceeds 2%

BOJ will keep short-, long-term rates at current very low levels for extended period, at least through around spring 2020

need to pay closer attention to chance that momentum towards achieving price target will be lost

won't hesitate to take additional easing steps if risks grow that momentum towards achieving price target will be lost

to monitor effects of natural disaster on real economy, maintain functioning and smooth settlement of funds

Kuroda emphasising how easy the Bank if right now, and will stay that way ahead.










