BOJ Gov. Kuroda says will maintain easing as long as needed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking to a branch manager meeting.

  • Japan's economy has been expanding moderately as a trend, though exports, output and business sentiment have been affected by overseas slowdown
  • Japan's economy likely to continue expanding moderately as a trend, though affected by overseas slowdown for time being
  • consumer inflation is moving around 0.5%
  • consumer inflation to accelerate gradually towards 2% on positive output gap and rises in inflation expectations
  • Japan's financial system is maintaining stability
  • BOJ will maintain QQE with yield curve control for as long as needed to achieve 2% inflation in stable manner
  • BOJ will continue expanding monetary base until consumer inflation stably exceeds 2%
  • BOJ will keep short-, long-term rates at current very low levels for extended period, at least through around spring 2020
  • need to pay closer attention to chance that momentum towards achieving price target will be lost
  • won't hesitate to take additional easing steps if risks grow that momentum towards achieving price target will be lost
  •  to monitor effects of natural disaster on real economy, maintain functioning and smooth settlement of funds  
Kuroda emphasising how easy the Bank if right now, and will stay that way ahead. 

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking to a branch manager meeting.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose