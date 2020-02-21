BOJ Gov Kuroda says there is a high chance the coronavirus impacts the global economy

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking in the Diet this morning

  • cannot quantitively measure virus' impact yet 
  • need to closely monitor virus impacts on Asian economies
  • coronavirus will be the biggest discussion topic at G20
  • too early to measure virus impact but a hit is likely
  • impact of the virus on the economy requires maximum attention
  • will take appropriate measures as needed
  • ready to act, don't believe its needed now

