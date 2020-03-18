Coming Up!
BOJ Gov Kuroda Japan firms not facing difficulties procuring USDs right now
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking in the Diet
- Japan's market volatility smaller than that of US, European markets
- BOJ's ETF buying has had a certain effect in taming volatility in Japan's stock market
- at current Nikkei stock average's levels, BOJ's latent losses on its etf holdings likely is around 2-3 trln yen
- Japanese financial institutions, companies aren't facing difficulty procuring dollars now
- BOJ's monetary easing decision on Monday is part of coordinated efforts by major countries to support global economy
- as for specific monetary policy steps, each central bank makes decision most appropriate for its economy, price, financial developments
