BOJ Gov Kuroda says again the Bank won't end ETF purchases, nor unload
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda remarks via report in Japanese media (Asahi)
Summary Headlines via Reuters
- Japan's economy likely to improve as a trend thanks to recovery in external demand, effects of easy policy and govt stimulus package newspaper
- BOJ will buy ETFs as needed within 12-trln-yen cap with close eye on markets even after pandemic subsides
- won't end ETF purchases or unload BOJ's ETF holdings
- no plan to change BOJ's 2% inflation target, will pursue easy policy to achieve price goal at earliest date possible
- natural for govt to deploy fiscal stimulus flexibly, though Japan must also maintain market trust over medium- long-term fiscal health
- BOJ will support via easy policy various entities' efforts toward reform as japan faces challenges in post-covid world
- financial institutions must recognise what risks their portfolios are exposed to regarding climate change
USD/JPY is sitting at the top of its 24 range circa 109.80.