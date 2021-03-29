BOJ Gov Kuroda says again the Bank won't end ETF purchases, nor unload

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda remarks via report in Japanese media (Asahi)

Japan's economy likely to improve as a trend thanks to recovery in external demand, effects of easy policy and govt stimulus package newspaper

BOJ will buy ETFs as needed within 12-trln-yen cap with close eye on markets even after pandemic subsides

won't end ETF purchases or unload BOJ's ETF holdings

no plan to change BOJ's 2% inflation target, will pursue easy policy to achieve price goal at earliest date possible

natural for govt to deploy fiscal stimulus flexibly, though Japan must also maintain market trust over medium- long-term fiscal health

BOJ will support via easy policy various entities' efforts toward reform as japan faces challenges in post-covid world

financial institutions must recognise what risks their portfolios are exposed to regarding climate change





