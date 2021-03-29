BOJ Gov Kuroda says again the Bank won't end ETF purchases, nor unload

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda remarks via report in Japanese media (Asahi)

Summary Headlines via Reuters 

  •  Japan's economy likely to improve as a trend thanks to recovery in external demand, effects of easy policy and govt stimulus package newspaper
  • BOJ will buy ETFs as needed within 12-trln-yen cap with close eye on markets even after pandemic subsides
  • won't end ETF purchases or unload BOJ's ETF holdings
  • no plan to change BOJ's 2% inflation target, will pursue easy policy to achieve price goal at earliest date possible
  • natural for govt to deploy fiscal stimulus flexibly, though Japan must also maintain market trust over medium- long-term fiscal health
  • BOJ will support via easy policy various entities' efforts toward reform as japan faces challenges in post-covid world
  • financial institutions must recognise what risks their portfolios are exposed to regarding climate change

There is nothing new nor surprising in these comments from the Gov. 

USD/JPY is sitting at the top of its 24 range circa 109.80. 
