BOJ Gov Kuroda says did not particularly discuss the yen rate with PM Suga

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda and Prime Minister Suga meeting.

Kuroda commenting afterwards:
  • talks about the economy domestically and abroad
  • agreed that the BOJ and government would work closely together
  • no change to the 2% inflation target
  • to conduct policy in line with joint statement
  • desirable for forex to move in a stable manner
  • did not particularly take about FX with Suga
  • will continue to communicate well with Suga 


