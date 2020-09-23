BOJ Gov Kuroda says did not particularly discuss the yen rate with PM Suga
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda and Prime Minister Suga meeting.
Kuroda commenting afterwards:
- talks about the economy domestically and abroad
- agreed that the BOJ and government would work closely together
- no change to the 2% inflation target
- to conduct policy in line with joint statement
- desirable for forex to move in a stable manner
- did not particularly take about FX with Suga
- will continue to communicate well with Suga