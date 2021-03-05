BOJ Gov Kuroda says does not think its necessary to widen the band around long-term yield

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is still speaking, making it clear now he does not think its necessary to expand the target band on long term JGBs 

  • now is the time to keep the yield curve stably low as the coronavirus is still impacting the economy
  • rises in US yields reflect the hopes of economic recovery, don't think it will cause big problems ahead
  • after discussions with G20 believes the global consensus is to avoid premature withdrawal of fiscal support 




