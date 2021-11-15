BOJ Gov Kuroda says Japan's economic recovery is being delayed somewhat

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking after the release earlier showing an economic contraction in Japan in Q3 2021:

Kuroda:

  • Japan's economic recovery being delayed somewhat
  • stagnation in Japan's consumption has been prolonged
  • exports, output hovering on weak note
  •  service consumption to remain under pressure from covid, temporary slowdown in exports, output likely to continue
  • mechanism for Japan's economic recovery remains in place
  • the BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed, with eye on pandemic's impact on economy
  • Japan's economic recovery likely to become clearer in 1st half of next year
  • Japan's economy likely to recover levels seen in 2019 in 1st half of next year
  • demand for precautionary liquidity has eased substantially
  • BOJ will maintain powerful monetary easing as inflation projected to miss 2% target for time being
  • Japan's consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate to around 1% toward mid-next year
  • corporate funding strain appears to have become limited to sectors still suffering from weak sales, small and medium-sized firms
  • inflation expectations of households, firms rebounding 
  • wage growth accelerating mainly among sectors suffering from labour shortages
  • supply bottlenecks are likely to be resolved in coming months as southeast Asian factories gradually resume production
  • the chip shortage could take time to be resolved as capex is needed to meet strong demand
  • must be vigilant to a risk of a hit from pronounced global supply constraint slowdown in China's economy 

I'm not seeing anything surprising or of much note in these comments. 

