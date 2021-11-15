BOJ Gov Kuroda says Japan's economic recovery is being delayed somewhat

Kuroda:

Japan's economic recovery being delayed somewhat

stagnation in Japan's consumption has been prolonged

exports, output hovering on weak note

service consumption to remain under pressure from covid, temporary slowdown in exports, output likely to continue

mechanism for Japan's economic recovery remains in place

the BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed, with eye on pandemic's impact on economy

Japan's economic recovery likely to become clearer in 1st half of next year

Japan's economy likely to recover levels seen in 2019 in 1st half of next year

demand for precautionary liquidity has eased substantially

BOJ will maintain powerful monetary easing as inflation projected to miss 2% target for time being

Japan's consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate to around 1% toward mid-next year

corporate funding strain appears to have become limited to sectors still suffering from weak sales, small and medium-sized firms

inflation expectations of households, firms rebounding

wage growth accelerating mainly among sectors suffering from labour shortages

supply bottlenecks are likely to be resolved in coming months as southeast Asian factories gradually resume production

the chip shortage could take time to be resolved as capex is needed to meet strong demand

must be vigilant to a risk of a hit from pronounced global supply constraint slowdown in China's economy

I'm not seeing anything surprising or of much note in these comments.