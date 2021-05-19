Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+11
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
BOJ Gov Kuroda says Japan's economy remains under pressure
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says the ecnomy remains under pressure from the curbs under states of emergency
- Japan's economy is likely to recover on rising external demand, government fiscal and BOJ monetary support
- must be vigilant to global market developments, overseas economies
- Japan's economy likely to resume sustainable growth path as rising
income supports spending
- expects Japan's capex to rise more
clearly ahead as corporate profits improve
- job, income conditions remain weak
but have avoided sharp worsening thanks in part to govt support
- says uncertainty regarding japan's
economic outlook high, biggest risk is pandemic development and
impact on domestic, overseas economies
- Bank of Japan will ease further without hesitation if needed
- does not expect deflation to return, price developments warrant attention due to uncertainty on firms' price-setting behaviour
- BOJ will consider extending covid relief with an eye on the impact of the pandemic
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close