BOJ Gov Kuroda says Japan's economy remains under pressure

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says the ecnomy remains under pressure from the curbs under states of emergency

  • Japan's economy is likely to recover on rising external demand, government fiscal and BOJ monetary support
  • must be vigilant to global market developments, overseas economies
  •  Japan's economy likely to resume sustainable growth path as rising income supports spending
  • expects Japan's capex to rise more clearly ahead as corporate profits improve
  • job, income conditions remain weak but have avoided sharp worsening thanks in part to govt support
  • says uncertainty regarding japan's economic outlook high, biggest risk is pandemic development and impact on domestic, overseas economies
  • Bank of Japan will ease further without hesitation if needed
  • does not expect deflation to return, price developments warrant attention due to uncertainty on firms' price-setting behaviour
  • BOJ will consider extending covid relief with an eye on the impact of the pandemic

