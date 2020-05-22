BOJ governor Kuroda and Japan finance minister Aso currently in meeting

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

They are meeting to discuss the economy and monetary policy

Aso Kuroda
Once they conclude their meeting here, there will be a press conference thereafter. So, this is just to offer a little heads up on that.

The BOJ had earlier in the day announce a new scheme to ease corporate funding strains, especially to smaller firms hit by the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Hence, the meeting here is likely a follow-up to that to get their communications in order.

See here for global coronavirus case data
