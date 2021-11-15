BOJ Governor Kuroda says he does not see a weak yen as a negative for Japan's economy

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda remarks crossing the newswires again.

He does not see the current yen weakness as particularly negative for the Japanese economy

says its important to FX to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals

yen fall pushes raw material import prices, but boosts the value of profits of Japan firms' overseas operations

must look comprehensively at the pros and cons of the weak yen on Japan's economy

In a not very roundabout way Kujroda endorsing the weakness in the yen.







