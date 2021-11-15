BOJ Governor Kuroda says he does not see a weak yen as a negative for Japan's economy

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda remarks crossing the newswires again.

  • He does not see the current yen weakness as particularly negative for the Japanese economy
  • says its important to FX to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals
  • yen fall pushes raw material import prices, but boosts the value of profits of Japan firms' overseas operations
  • must look comprehensively at the pros and cons of the weak yen on Japan's economy
In a not very roundabout way Kujroda endorsing the weakness in the yen. 

