BOJ Governor Kuroda spoke in the US on Monday - pretty much the usual

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda spoke at an IMF event in Washington on Monday.

Adam had the coverage as it happened. My favourite was this line:

Will persistently continue with powerful monetary easing to maintain momentum towards achieving 2% goal

I got Will persistently continue with powerful monetary easing hard coded for speeches from pretty much anyone from the BOJ.





More at the link above, but there was nothing deviating from the regular BOJ script.

Noting it again as the Bank of Japan meet next week, July 29 and 30. The market is coming around to the view that there is further easing to come from the Bank, but not at next week's meeting.











