BOJ: If cash circulation drops, might issue central bank digital currencies for payments
BOJ comments in its report looking into central bank digital currencies
- But remains committed to supplying cash at the moment
- It is vital to be ready for change in digital currency situation
They're not the only ones looking into this quite extensively, with the ECB also stepping up efforts to explore the potential of a digital euro lately. It is hard to think that all of this could happen any time soon i.e. next few years, but I reckon the pandemic in itself has certainly exacerbated the speed at which things are going in this space.