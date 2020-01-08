BOJ: Japan potential growth rate was 0.57% in 1H of fiscal year 2019

Output gap shrinks from 1.03% to 1.02%









The (what seems to be) eternal struggle for inflation in Japan continues. The output gap is still shrinking further after hitting 2.10% in Q4 2018 - the highest level since 2007 - but the positive news is that the output gap is expanding for twelve straight quarters now.







ForexLive

That said, this has hardly translated into a meaningful increase in price pressures in the Japanese economy and that will raise doubts over whether or not inflation will ever return.