BOJ Kuroda says discussed the Bank's March review with PM Suga
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda and Prime Minister Suga met
Kuroda commenting now, his readout of the meeting
- discussed recent global economic developments with PM Suga
- discussed the AMrch policy review also
- Suga had not particularly comment on the review
- said to PM Suga the Bank needed to do the March review to continue its easy monetary policy
See that post linked above for my background comments on this. It does appear Suaga may well be more interventionist than prior PM Abe was.
Yen little changed.