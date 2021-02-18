BOJ Kuroda says discussed the Bank's March review with PM Suga

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda and Prime Minister Suga met

Kuroda commenting now, his readout of the meeting

discussed recent global economic developments with PM Suga

discussed the AMrch policy review also

Suga had not particularly comment on the review

said to PM Suga the Bank needed to do the March review to continue its easy monetary policy





See that post linked above for my background comments on this. It does appear Suaga may well be more interventionist than prior PM Abe was.





Yen little changed.