BOJ Kuroda says Japan's economy is picking up, as a trend
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is speaking for the Diet this morning
I am sure there will be plenty ... more to come ... and here we go:
- economy still in a severe state but picking up as a trend
- economy is likely to improve as the impact of the pandemic subsides, pace of improvement is likely to stay moderate
- economic and price outlook is skewed to the downside
- won't hesitate to add easing if needed
---
Kuroda is presenting the Bank's Semiannual Report on Currency and Monetary Control (Committee on Financial Affairs, House of Representatives)