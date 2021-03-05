BOJ Kuroda says Japan's economy is picking up, as a trend

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is speaking for the Diet this morning

I am sure there will be plenty ... more to come ... and here we go:

economy still in a severe state but picking up as a trend

economy is likely to improve as the impact of the pandemic subsides, pace of improvement is likely to stay moderate

economic and price outlook is skewed to the downside

won't hesitate to add easing if needed







Kuroda is presenting the Bank's Semiannual Report on Currency and Monetary Control (Committee on Financial Affairs, House of Representatives)

