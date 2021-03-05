BOJ Kuroda says Japan's economy is picking up, as a trend

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is speaking for the Diet this morning

  • economy still in a severe state but picking up as a trend
  • economy is likely to improve as the impact of the pandemic subsides, pace of improvement is likely to stay moderate
  • economic and price outlook is skewed to the downside
  • won't hesitate to add easing if needed 

Kuroda is presenting the Bank's Semiannual Report on Currency and Monetary Control (Committee on Financial Affairs, House of Representatives) 
