BOJ Kuroda statement - seeing unstable moves in financial markets
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda, full text here
Actually, save yourself clicking, here is the full statement:
Global financial and capital markets have been unstable recently with growing uncertainties about the outlook for economic activity due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Bank of Japan will closely monitor future developments, and will strive to provide ample liquidity and ensure stability in financial markets through appropriate market operations and asset purchases.
Short and sweet.