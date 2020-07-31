BOJ leaves bond buying operations unchanged going into August

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

No change to JGB operations for next month

The BOJ largely only tweaks these as they see fit to maintain control over its yield curve control policy. The initial tweaks back in 2018 used to produce more of a stir in the market but by now, this isn't of much relevance.
