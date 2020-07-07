BOJ likely to consider standing pat at next week's policy meeting - report

Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter





The sources cited also mention that the BOJ continues to see a high degree of uncertainty surrounding the economy, but developments since April have been more or less panning out according to the central bank's forecast.





As such, no drastic downgrade is in the works though slight changes to the language may be possible at its 14-15 July policy meeting next week.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Once again, this hardly comes as much of a surprise given communication - or lack thereof - from BOJ officials as their policy armory is also rather depleted at this stage.

Adding that the BOJ is not going to make any major changes to its economic outlook, with officials wanting to continue to closely monitor the impact of measures implemented since March to counteract the economic fallout from the virus outbreak.