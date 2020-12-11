BOJ likely to extend corporate funding aid schemes - report

Reuters reports on the matter, citing sources close to the BOJ

The measures are currently due to expire in March, but will likely be extended for another half-a-year at least with the decision to come next week.





The sources add that there is a slim chance that the decision may be postponed until the next BOJ policy meeting in January, as the central bank wants to brush aside any further uncertainty surrounding the outlook.





As we have seen during the virus crisis, a coordinated message on monetary and fiscal policy tends to send a better signal to the market and that is arguably what they are aiming for here with the Japanese government unveiling fresh stimulus as well this week.