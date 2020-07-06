BOJ likely to maintain view of economy at meeting next week - report

Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the BOJ thinking









Adding that this should heighten the odds of the BOJ keeping policy steady at its 14-15 July policy meeting, after having added to stimulus measures in March and April.





That said, BOJ officials are likely to warn that the risks to the outlook are extremely high and that a second wave of infections could delay any global economic recovery.







I don't think this will surprise many with the BOJ set to just offer more verbal undertones rather than to commit to anything major in terms of policy changes at this stage.

The report says that the Japanese central bank is expected to roughly maintain its view of the economy, that it will gradually recover later this year from the virus pandemic.