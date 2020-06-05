BOJ likely to maintain view that Japan economy to gradually recover in 2H 2020 - report

Reuters report, citing BOJ sources on the matter











Adding that the BOJ's forecasts to be released should reflect the view that the Japanese economy bottomed in April or May, which heightens the chances of the central bank forgoing bold easing measures at the upcoming meeting.

That shouldn't be surprising as the BOJ is still rather limited in terms of policy options and they should be quite happy with where the yen currently is trading.





The Japanese central bank will be meeting later this month of 15-16 June with their policy decision announcement to follow on the second day.





The report says that the BOJ is likely to maintain its view that the Japanese economy is to gradually recover in 2H 2020 in its policy meeting later this month.