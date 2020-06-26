BOJ looking likely to cut economic forecasts, not policy (there is a but if yen firms)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Bank of Japan next meet on July14 and 15 and given remarks from Governor Kuroda today it appears likely they will take a knife to economic projections:

If the BOJ does cut projections it does not automatically follow that they will ease policy further. What to watch ahead of the mid-July meeting for hints of further easing is financial market volatility and more specifically yen strength. Either one of those could prompt further easing moves from the Bank.

Adding …  remarks from MUFJ (Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities) on this:
  • "The BOJ will probably cut its projections," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, a senior economist at . "That won't mean more easing, though. Their focus now is on funding of companies and financial markets." 


